JKAS Exam levels at level of UPSC in last 2 years ; JKAS Toppers also clearing UPSC Exams

JAMMU, Apr 18: Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam levels are much comparable to the level of UPSC at-least in the last 2 years.



Experts speaking that in last two years , it is visible that the toppers of JKAS Exams are also clearing the UPSC Exam.

Experts said that there were times , when people did well in JKAS but could not do well in UPSC and there were those few cases also where those who cleared UPSC , could not make cut in JKAS Exam.



Experts also appreciated the incumbent concerned Officers , for this achievement , as level of JKPSC has gone up in holding in JKAS Exam , as it is visible for all now.