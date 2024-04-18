back to top
JKAS Exam levels at level of UPSC in last 2 years ; JKAS Toppers also clearing UPSC Exams

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 18: Jammu and Combined Competitive Exam levels are much comparable to the level of UPSC at-least in the last 2 years.

Experts speaking that in last two years , it is visible that the toppers of JKAS Exams are also clearing the UPSC Exam.

Experts said that there were times , when people did well in JKAS but could not do well in UPSC and there were those few cases also where those who cleared UPSC , could not make cut in JKAS Exam.

Experts also appreciated the incumbent concerned Officers , for this achievement , as level of JKPSC has gone up in holding in JKAS Exam , as it is visible for all now.

Exploring the Benefits of Snail Mucin: Understanding the Popular Skincare Craze
Deputation of Senior Officer posted as Pr Secretary in J&K now to get over on 21 Feb 2025
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

