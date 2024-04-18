back to top
JammuDeputation of Senior Officer posted as Pr Secretary in J&K now to...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Deputation of Senior Officer posted as Pr Secretary in J&K now to get over on 21 Feb 2025

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 18: Deputation of Senior Officer , Alok Kumar, posted as Principal Secretary in Jammu & , now to get over on 21 Feb 2025.

Alok Kumar is presently posted as Principal Secretary Higher department.

As per details , Ministry of Home Affairs earlier had issues Orders in this regards in response to the no GAD-SERVOIAS/153/2021-2 dated 09.012024 requesting therein to extend the deputation tenure of Shri Alok Kumar , IRS (IT 1990) in the UT of J&K for another year one year beyond 22.02. 2024.

JKAS Exam levels at level of UPSC in last 2 years ; JKAS Toppers also clearing UPSC Exams
IES Topper of India , Jammu’s Arjun Gupta clears UPSC Exam
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

