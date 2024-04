JAMMU, Apr 18: Indian Engineering Services Topper of India , Arjun Gupta of Jammu & Kashmir , has cleared UPSC Exam.

As per details , Arjun , resident of Greater Jammu area , has cleared the UPSC Exam with 32nd rank.



With 32nd rank , Arjun will get IAS .



Arjun last year cleared IES Exam , with first rank in India .