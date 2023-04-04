Drone-dropped arms consignment recovered in Samba village

Jammu Tawi, Apr 03: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday morning recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition from a suspected drone dropped packet in Rakh Barutia village of Vijaypur in Samba district.

Official sources told that an information regarding some suspicious material was received after which team of Samba police rushed to the site and conducted searches during which a yellow coloured packet was found lying near bushes.

“Three pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets and four hand grenades have been recovered from this packet,” they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samba, Surinder Chowdhury said that the packing of packet and a long plastic string recovered along with suggests it was dropped via a drone.

He said they are investigating the matter, while teams of bomb disposal squad and forensics were called in and the packet was opened as per SOPs