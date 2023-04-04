SED relaxed admission criteria for Class-1st this academic year

Bhat Imran

Jammu Tawi, Apr 03: School Education Department Monday has relaxed the age criteria for admission to class 1st for the academic session 2023-24 in view of the transition period.

Director of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), Ravi Shankar Sharma said, “A large number of complaints have been received from parents regarding denial of admission to their wards by various schools in class 1st.”

In a circular issued by the director reads that the schools have said this on the plea that the age of their wards is less than 06 years and as per National Education Policy 2020, the age for admission in class 1st should be 06 years.

“As per the past practice, the children have got admitted at the age of 2 plus years in nursery class and such students have completed three years in the pre-primary level and are now in the age group of 5+ years,” reads the circular.

Shankar said, “Withholding their admission by a year will attribute to loss of an academic year, as they are due for admission in class 1st in the session 2023-24.”

“In view of the above, the matter has been examined after considering the concerns of all the stakeholders, it has been decided to gradually implement the NEP and relax the age criteria for admission to class 1st for the academic session 2023-24 in view of the transition period,” he said.

The director further said, “The students who have completed two or three years in the pre-primary classes, as the case may be, and have attained the age of more than 5 years as on 31st March 2023, shall be admitted in the Ist Class in the academic session 2023-24.”