back to top
Search
SportsData analysis suggests Virat Kohli's best T20 World Cup role is opener...
Sports

Data analysis suggests Virat Kohli’s best T20 World Cup role is opener to maintain high scoring rate

By: Northlines

Date:

Virat Kohli has been one of the most successful batters in the Indian Premier League () and in T20 . However, an analysis of his numbers indicates his strike rate tends to decrease after the Powerplay overs, especially against spin bowling in the middle overs.

With the T20 Cup approaching, Kohli's role in the team will be scrutinized. If selected, the data implies his best position would be as an opener rather than lower down the order. Batting up front allows Kohli to face more deliveries in the Powerplay when he maintains a healthy strike rate. Coming in later means navigating the middle overs where his scoring rate has fallen off.

The stats show Kohli scores at a strike rate of around 140 in the first six overs but this drops to around 130 in the middle phase of the innings. In contrast, other prominent openers like Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to score at a quicker clip throughout their innings.

Against spin specifically between overs 7-16, Kohli's strike rate is the lowest amongst leading run scorers in recent IPL seasons. This brings his effectiveness later in the innings into question, especially as T20s are increasingly won by those able to maintain an high scoring rate throughout the duration of an innings.

With the T20 World Cup squad to be selected soon, the numbers suggest if Kohli makes the team, opening the batting is likely his best option to showcase his talents. It allows him to capitalize while the fielding restrictions of the Powerplay are in place before the scoring typically slows in the middle overs.

Previous article
Exciting moments from MI’s narrow victory over Punjab Kings in IPL thriller
Next article
Top AI coding assistants that boost developer productivity
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Exciting moments from MI’s narrow victory over Punjab Kings in IPL thriller

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Punjab Kings in a closely...

Ashutosh Sharma’s brilliant cameo nearly leads Punjab Kings to victory against Mumbai Indians

Northlines Northlines -
In yet another impactful cameo, Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh...

Gukesh shares lead after crucial win, Praggu holds Nepo to draw, Vidit’s struggles continue | Candidates Chess Round 12

Northlines Northlines -
The 2024 Candidates Chess tournament is heating up with...

Nepomniachtchi extends lead in Candidates after defeating Gujrathi

Northlines Northlines -
Ian Nepomniachtchi Extends Lead After Marathon Win Against Vidit...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Unexpected Pregnancies Lead to Curious Phenomenon of “Ozempic Babies”

Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support

Top AI coding assistants that boost developer productivity