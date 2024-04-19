Data analysis suggests Virat Kohli’s best T20 World Cup role is opener to maintain high scoring rate

Virat Kohli has been one of the most successful batters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in T20 international cricket. However, an analysis of his numbers indicates his strike rate tends to decrease after the Powerplay overs, especially against spin bowling in the middle overs.

With the T20 World Cup approaching, Kohli's role in the team will be scrutinized. If selected, the data implies his best position would be as an opener rather than lower down the order. Batting up front allows Kohli to face more deliveries in the Powerplay when he maintains a healthy strike rate. Coming in later means navigating the middle overs where his scoring rate has fallen off.

The stats show Kohli scores at a strike rate of around 140 in the first six overs but this drops to around 130 in the middle phase of the innings. In contrast, other prominent openers like Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to score at a quicker clip throughout their innings.

Against spin specifically between overs 7-16, Kohli's strike rate is the lowest amongst leading run scorers in recent IPL seasons. This brings his effectiveness later in the innings into question, especially as T20s are increasingly won by those able to maintain an high scoring rate throughout the duration of an innings.

With the T20 World Cup squad to be selected soon, the numbers suggest if Kohli makes the team, opening the batting is likely his best option to showcase his talents. It allows him to capitalize while the fielding restrictions of the Powerplay are in place before the scoring typically slows in the middle overs.