Exciting moments from MI’s narrow victory over Punjab Kings in IPL thriller

Mumbai Indians prevailed over Punjab Kings in a closely fought contest by 9 runs on Thursday. However, the match was filled with exciting moments that grabbed everyone's attention.

Early on, Kagiso Rabada struck in his very first over by dismissing Ishan Kishan. While it was a loose shot from Kishan that found a fielder, Rabada wouldn't have expected such an easy dismissal after bowling a short and wide delivery.

Rohit Sharma also failed to convert his start as he tried to emulate Suryakumar Yadav's shots but fell attempting to sweep off Sam Curran. Tim David then powered Mumbai towards a competitive total, but was dismissed by Harshal Patel.

Chasing 194, Punjab got off to a disastrous start and were reduced to 14/4. However, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh led a spirited recovery with their resilient batting. Both batters stabilised the innings and came very close to pulling off an unlikely win.

The game went down to the wire as Punjab needed 13 off the final over. But Kagiso Rabada, running for a risky second, fell victim to another South African run-out. His dismissal sealed the victory for Mumbai.

Harshal Patel also had Rohit LBW early on but the decision was overturned on review. On his birthday, Jasprit Bumrah was struck for a six by Ashutosh off a free hit after overstepping earlier in the over. Both teams played some exciting cricket throughout the match.