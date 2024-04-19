Ashutosh Sharma’s brilliant cameo nearly leads Punjab Kings to victory against Mumbai Indians

In yet another impactful cameo, Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma nearly pulled off an incredible chase single-handedly against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Chasing a competitive total of 190, PBKS found themselves in a tough position needing 82 runs from the final 47 balls with just 3 wickets in hand. However, Ashutosh had different ideas.

The experienced campaigner walked in and immediately got going with some big hits. In the 13th over, he swept Jasprit Bumrah for a stunning six over deep square leg before following it up with some audacious helicopter shots off Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd. By the time he brought up a brisk 28-ball fifty with another six in the next over, Punjab were very much in contention.

Ashutosh continued his assault in the death overs, clearing the ropes twice against Akash Madhwal with effortless strokes. As the equation came down to a very gettable 36 from the last 4 overs, it seemed the chase was Punjab's to lose. However, Mumbai's bowling heroes stood tall under pressure. Bumrah struck with a well-disguised bouncer in the 17th while Gerald Coetzee sent back the dangerous Ashutosh a few balls later, swinging the momentum.

Despite late hits from Kagiso Rabada, Punjab fell just short on the finishing line thanks to some terrific death bowling from the Mumbai pacers. While it was a heartbreaking end for PBKS fans, Ashutosh once again showcased his big-hitting skills and value as a comeback artist with yet another impactful innings. His performances this season have proven his credential as a game-changer in the shortest format.