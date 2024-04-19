back to top
Search
TechnologyTop AI coding assistants that boost developer productivity
Technology

Top AI coding assistants that boost developer productivity

By: Northlines

Date:

Coding can be an arduous process involving a lot of trial and error. But artificial intelligence is making waves by developing tools that simplify a developer's life. These AI coding assistants use machine learning to autocomplete code, debug errors, provide explanations and more – ultimately boosting productivity. Here are 5 such tools that every programmer should know about.

GitHub Copilot is a very popular assistant thanks to its seamless integration into coding workflows. As you type code in your IDE, it actively suggests snippets, functions and even full files using AI. What's more, you can chat with it to get help with longer coding tasks. At just $10 per month, it's a bargain for the productivity it offers.

Another great option is Codeium, which is open source and provides autocomplete, search and chat features through browser extensions. Its natural language code search in particular stands out, letting developers find what they need through simple English queries.

For automatic code generation, Cody is super helpful. With just a brief description of what's needed, it can produce full functions, files and even unit tests. It also offers AI commands to debug issues, understand legacy code and more.

CodeGPT brings the power of ChatGPT directly into IDEs for conversational assistance. You can generate code samples, debug problems, write documentation and get answers to technical questions through natural dialogs.

Lastly, Amazon's CodeWhisperer works across IDEs and cloud services. It learns from existing codebases to provide smart autocomplete suggestions and completion tailored to each project context.

Previous article
Data analysis suggests Virat Kohli’s best T20 World Cup role is opener to maintain high scoring rate
Next article
Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support

Northlines Northlines -
Nothing, the UK based tech company known for their...

How AI Powers Stunning Picture Quality and Significant Energy Savings on Samsung’s New 8K Neo QLED Smart TVs

Northlines Northlines -
Samsung has unveiled its latest Neo QLED 8K smart...

Xiaomi’s Budget-Friendly Smart Band 8 Pro Impresses with Stellar Display and Battery Life

Northlines Northlines -
Fitness enthusiasts looking for an affordable option to track...

Premium Smartphones That Are Worth every Penny

Northlines Northlines -
If you're looking to splurge on the best of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Unexpected Pregnancies Lead to Curious Phenomenon of “Ozempic Babies”

Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support

Data analysis suggests Virat Kohli’s best T20 World Cup role is...