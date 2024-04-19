Top AI coding assistants that boost developer productivity

Coding can be an arduous process involving a lot of trial and error. But artificial intelligence is making waves by developing tools that simplify a developer's life. These AI coding assistants use machine learning to autocomplete code, debug errors, provide explanations and more – ultimately boosting productivity. Here are 5 such tools that every programmer should know about.

GitHub Copilot is a very popular assistant thanks to its seamless integration into coding workflows. As you type code in your IDE, it actively suggests snippets, functions and even full files using AI. What's more, you can chat with it to get help with longer coding tasks. At just $10 per month, it's a bargain for the productivity it offers.

Another great option is Codeium, which is open source and provides autocomplete, search and chat features through browser extensions. Its natural language code search in particular stands out, letting developers find what they need through simple English queries.

For automatic code generation, Cody is super helpful. With just a brief description of what's needed, it can produce full functions, files and even unit tests. It also offers AI commands to debug issues, understand legacy code and more.

CodeGPT brings the power of ChatGPT directly into IDEs for conversational assistance. You can generate code samples, debug problems, write documentation and get answers to technical questions through natural dialogs.

Lastly, Amazon's CodeWhisperer works across IDEs and cloud services. It learns from existing codebases to provide smart autocomplete suggestions and completion tailored to each project context.