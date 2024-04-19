Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support

back to top
Nothing, the UK based tech company known for their transparent tech products is back with an all new lineup of wireless earbuds called the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). What's most intriguing about these earbuds is the integration of ChatGPT, an AI assistant created by Anthropic. With a simple pinch gesture on the earbuds, users will now be able to engage in conversation with ChatGPT directly through the headphones.

The Nothing Ear is positioned as the premium model starting at Rs. 11,999. It builds upon the success of the original Nothing Ear 1 with improved 11mm drivers for richer sound, a ceramic coated diaphragm for clearer highs and dual chamber design for noise isolation. Audiophiles will appreciate the support for high resolution audio codecs like LHDC and LDAC. An adaptive EQ feature also tunes the audio profile based on individual hearing. Noise cancellation has also seen a boost with their new Smart ANC promising almost double the sound blocking at 45dB compared to the previous model. Battery life stands at a solid 40.5 hours on a single charge.

For those looking for a more affordable option, Nothing introduces the Nothing Ear (a) at Rs. 7,999. Though more friendly, it does not compromise on features like the new custom driver for deep bass, hi-res audio support and adaptive transparency mode. Battery life on the Ear (a) is rated at 42.5 hours. Both models will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart from late April with attractive launch promotions.

With the inclusion of ChatGPT, Nothing aims to simplify human-AI interaction for consumers. A quick gesture on the earbuds will instantly connect users to the conversational AI for a more natural way to get information on the go. Only time will tell if ChatGPT integration proves useful or just a gimmick. But one thing is for sure, Nothing continues pushing boundaries in the true wireless audio market with innovative features beyond simple sound.

