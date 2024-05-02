back to top
Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court seeking bail in CBI, ED cases in excise policy ‘scam’

New Delhi, May 2: Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the corruption and money- laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora for an urgent hearing and the court agreed to list it for Friday.

“Let the judge go through the file, so let it come tomorrow,” the bench said.

Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd Irshad, representing Sisodia, submitted that the petitioner is an MLA and urged the court to list both the pleas seeking bail for an urgent hearing.

Sisodia has approached the high court challenging a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail pleas in the two cases were dismissed.

The trial court has dismissed Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.

The special judge had denied the relief, saying the stage is not right to grant bail to Sisodia.

