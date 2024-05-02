Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless

New Delhi, May 2: Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed claims of bombs being found in schools after receiving threats via email on Wednesday.



On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb threats by email following which students had to be evacuated from schools.

Parents had rushed back to pick their children from schools leading to panic.

However, police said some audio messages are being circulated alleging that bombs were found in some schools and had to be detonated.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, “Some audio messages are being sent on social media that suspicious objects were found in some schools. These messages are false. I request all to convey to others that these are false messages.”



Police had found no suspicious item during their search. Officials had said these were hoax emails.

Delhi Police have registered a case and are looking into the source of the emails.