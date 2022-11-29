Bronze winning Poonch spikers felicitated

Nl Correspondent

Poonch, Nov 29: Part of the historic Bronze winning team of Jammu and Kashmir in the 48th Junior National Championship held at

Jammu, three young volleyball players and their coach from district Poonch were felicitated by Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Memorial

Volleyball Club, here today.

Musharraf Khan, Ayaz Ahmad and Mohd Hafeez were part of the J&K team while Ramiz Tariq was one of the two team coaches.

Besides the Club, these outstanding spikers were also honoured by the district Police in a function held at volleyball training facility on the

campus of Government Degree College Pooch.

Joint Director School Education, Mohd Ashraf was the chief guest, who appreciated the efforts of Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Club,

especially its chairman, Mohd Tariq for his tireless efforts to promote the game of Volleyball in J&K. Those present on the occasion were Mohd

Qasim, district (DYSS) officer, Pardeep Khanna (social activist), Khurshid Rather and Matinderpal Singh.

Meanwhile, young Volleyball coach from Poonch, Ramiz Tariq was handed over the cash prize of Rs.10,000 by SSP Poonch,

Rohit Baskotra. The cash prize was given by the Volleyball Association of J&K to the coaches for steering the team to historic Bronze

medal.