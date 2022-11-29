J&K shuttler gets direct entry in Nationals

Nl Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 29: Considering her performance in the Zonal competition, promising shuttler, Krishika Mahajan has got direct entry into

the upcoming 45th Junior National Badminton Championship to be held at Odisha from December 19 to December 24. “Young Krishika

had reached the semifinals stages of the inter-state Zonal competitions. And, as per the laid down norms of the Badminton Association of

India (BAI), she has got direct qualification to the individual event. So, she need not to undergo selection process of the home state/UT,”

informed Sports Authority of India (SAI) Badminton coach in Jammu, Vikram Saini.

Important to mention here that Krishika is a trainee of day-boarding scheme of SAI at Sports Training Centre (STC), MA Stadium,

Jammu. She performed well in the North Zone Championship which held at Jammu in the recent past. In this event, she clinched Bronze

medals in under-19 girls’ singles event, women’s doubles event and mixed double.

Meanwhile, Incharge STC Jammu, Deputy Director SAI, Nadeem Ahmad Dar

congratulated Krishika for bringing laurels. He also appreciated SAI coaches posted at MA Stadium, Jammu, Touseef Ahmad

and Vikram Saini.

