Police Martyrs Memorial Volleyball tournament concludes at DPL Anantnag

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Anantnag, Nov 29: The Police Martyrs Memorial Volleyball Tournament, organized by IRP-11th Bn Anantnag under its annual

sports event (2021-22), concluded at DPL ground here.

Winning the finals, Spartan Spikers emerged as Champions of the Tournament that was organized in the memory of brave

police martyrs who gave supreme sacrifice of their lives for the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, Chairman, District development Council (DDC) Anantnag was Chief Guest on the occasion.

The other dignitaries including SSP Anantnag, Commandant IRP 11th Bn, Deputy Commandant IRP 11th Bn, DYSP DAR

DPL Anantnag and other senior officers as well as family members of Martyrs and some respectable persons of District

Anantnag were also present on the occasion.

The final match was played between Spartan Spikers (a local Volleyball club) and “B” Team of IRP-11th Bn, which was won

by Spartan Spikers and claimed the Winner’s Trophy.

A total of eight Teams comprising of locals and police across the Anantnag District participated in the tournament and all the

matches were played in a highly professional manner under the supervision of trained sports persons.

DDC Chairman, Anantnag and Commandant IRP 11h Bn jointly distributed prizes among the players of winners/runner-up

and organizing committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest stressed upon the personnel to maintain their physical standard and also

empathized that such tournaments should be organized to boost the morale of the players and to choose best talent among

them.

Paying a glowing tribute to martyrs of J&K Police, he reminded the gathering of the great contribution made by the martyrs

for bringing peace in J&K.

The winners and the runner-up teams were awarded with trophies. Besides this, the family members of the police martyrs

were facilitated and supporting sports officials were awarded with mementos. Constable Rayees Ahmad No 876/IR 11th Bn of

runner-up team was declared man of the series, whereas, man of the match went to Umer Ahmad of the winning team.

Lastly, Sandeep Mehta, JKPS, SSP Commandant IRP 11th Bn wished all the best to the participants and organizing committee

of the tournament and declared the event closed.