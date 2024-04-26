back to top
NC's Ruhullah Mehdi files nomination from Srinagar
Kashmir

NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi files nomination from Srinagar

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 25: Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Thursday filed nomination papers for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the fourth phase of elections next month.

Accompanied by NC president Farooq Abdullah, vice president Omar Abdullah and and Congress president Vikar Rasool, Mehdi filed the nomination papers before Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Talking to reporters, Mehdi, an influential Shia leader, said: “The hope of a win is in front of you. But more than a win or loss, the important thing is how to mobilise the sentiments of people towards that (win), the sentiments they have not been able to express in the last four years, and were not given an opportunity to express. The elections have provided them that opportunity,” the NC candidate said.

Farooq Abdullah said the party is hopeful of Mehdi's win from the constituency. “We are here to file nomination papers and we pray to God to make him successful,” the senior NC leader told reporters.

Earlier, Mehdi travelled from his hometown Budgam, the central Kashmir district, to Srinagar with hundreds of his supporters in a car rally, and reached the deputy commissioner's office here.

The NC has also submitted the nomination of a covering candidate, Salman Sagar,“ the president of the party's youth wing, from Srinagar.

Nineteen candidates, including Mehdi and Sagar, have submitted their nominations from the constituency.

The last date for filing nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is Thursday. Polls will be held in the constituency on May 13.

 

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

