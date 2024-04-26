back to top
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured

Srinagar, Apr 25: A civilian was injured near the site of a gunbattle between security forces and militants in Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

“An encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD (police district) Sopore,” the and Police (Kashmir Zone) said in a post on ‘X'.

During the exchange of fire, a civilian was injured near the site of the encounter, the officials said.

They said the civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmad, was rushed to a hospital.

The operation is currently underway, they said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

