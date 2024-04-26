back to top
Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested
Two drug peddlers with heroin arrested

Tawi, Apr 25: Jammu Police have arrested two drug peddlers with heroin worth lakhs from the Bus Stand area here.

The police spokesman here on Thursday said that, continuing its drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse under Operation “Sanjeevani,” Jammu Police achieved major success by recovering 169 grams of heroin from two drug peddlers in the Bus Stand area.

He added that on Wednesday night, a police team led by Inspector Vikas Dogra, Station House Officer, and Police Station Bus Stand apprehended two drug peddlers during a naka check near Town Hall Road and recovered 169 grams of heroin from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Majid Chowdhary and Mohd Waqar, both residents of Rajouri district.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and started the investigation.

Jammu police is working intensively to uproot the chains of drug supply in the region, and thorough questioning of the accused is going on to know the origin of the drug supply chain, said the spokesman.

He said that Jammu Police is striving hard and taking every possible step to make people, especially youth, aware of the need to eradicate the drug menace.

It is requested that people come forward and share information about drug peddlers as well as addicts with the concerned police, while their identities will be kept confidential.

PM Modi wants to ‘Create Rift’ among people: Farooq
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Baramulla; civilian injured
