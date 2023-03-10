BMW India appoints Varsha Autohaus as its dealer partner in Mangaluru

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: BMW India announced the opening of Varsha Autohaus dealership in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The dealership offers immersive sales, service and brand experience along with access to BMW Premium Selection (BPS) – the used car division of BMW Group India. The fully fledged facility is located at Survey No.27/-16P4, Near Kannur Old Check Post, Mangaluru, Karnataka 575007. The dealership is headed by Kapil Kanuri, Dealer Principal, Varsha Autohaus.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “As part of our vision for sustainable growth, BMW India is committed towards the development of a robust BMW dealer network of international standards at all important commercial centers across the country. Mangaluru is one of the fastest growing non-metro cities in South India and will play an important role in BMW’s market offensive in India. With the launch of Varsha Autohaus, we will continue to set new standards in the luxury car market in the region and provide high quality services to our customers and prospects in Mangaluru and the Karnataka region.”

Mr. Kapil Kanuri, Dealer Principal, Varsha Autohaus said, “We are delighted to represent BMW India in Mangaluru. Varsha Autohaus reflects our commitment to offer ultimate luxury experience to our clientele and further tap the growing luxury automobile market in the region. Situated at a prime location and equipped with the latest technologies, this facility will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled sales and service experience for our discerning customers.”