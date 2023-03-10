Indian Navy’s sailors all set for scaling the snow-clad heights of Lahaul

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: After guarding at the middle and depth of the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, sailors from the Indian Navy are now all set to scale the snow- clad heights of Himalayan mountain range in Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh. A team of 24 sailors led by Commander Vivek Anand arrived at Sissu on Thursday for the second edition of the snow marathon to be held at Sissu near Atal Tunnel on March 12. Apart from New Delhi, these sailors had made their ground here from as far as Vizag, Mumbai, Kochi, Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Karwar.

Last year, the snow marathon witnessed participation from the Indian Navy as four sailors participated. Commander Anand said that all the participants are enthralled to participate in the event. Out of 24 participants, 10 are participating in Full Marathon (42 Km) while others are participating in Hand Marathon (21 Km). He informed that all the sailors are well trained to adapt to different geological conditions apart from sea diving. These sailors participate in various adventure activities being organized in different parts of the country. He said that only last year some of these sailors had returned after trekking up to the Indrahar Pass situated at about 14 thousand feet nestled between Mcleodganj and Chamba, while Himachal is a new experience for some of them. ‘The determination of dealing with challenges and adverse situations is the second name of the Indian Navy’. Signs off Commander Anand

According to the organizer Gaurav Schimar, the sailors have come here three days in advance for the acclimatization. Meanwhile, all the participants did recci of the marathon route and also participated in the briefing . He said that apart from these, other jawans of Indian Defense Services are expected to participate in the event. Participants are gathering from every corner of the country to participate in the Snow Marathon, Chief Minister of the state Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be the chief guest during the occasion.