23 designated as terrorists since 2020: Centre

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that 23 individuals have been designated as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) so far since 2022.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a reply in the Lok Sabha said that 23 individuals have been designated as terrorists under UAPA 1967 and their names have been added in the Fourth Schedule of the Act.

Among the 23 designated terrorists, 3 are from Jash-e-Mohammad outfit, 5 from Lashkar-e-Tobia and 6 from Hizbul-Mujahideen outfit.

Lashkar-e-Tobia terrorists include Hafiz Talha Seed, Sheikh Sajad alias Sajad Gull, Habibullah Malik, Mohammad Amin Khubaib and Arbaz Ahmad Mir.

Those associated with JeM include Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, Ashiq Hussain Nengroo and Ali Kashif Jan. Those who are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen include Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo, Showket Ahmad Sheikh, Basit Ahmad Reshi, Basheer Ahmad peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, Irshad Ahmad alias Idrees and Dr Asif Maqbool Dar.

Those who belong to other organizations include Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latram of Al-Umar-Mujahideen/JKLF, Arjumand Gulzar Dar of Al Badr, Nafiq Nai alias Sultan of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Zafar Iqbal alias Salim of Harkat-ul-Jihad-Islami, Bilal Ahmad Beig Babar of JKIF, Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rahman of Tareek-ul-Mujahideen, Ajaz Ahmad Ahangar of Al-Qaida, Arshdeep Singh Gull alias Arsh Dala of Khalistan Tiger force and Harwinder Singh Sandhu of Babar Khalsa International.