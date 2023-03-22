Two tourists killed, 3 others injured in Bijbehara accident

Umaisar Gull Ganie

Bijbehara, Mar 21 (KNO): Two tourists died while three others were injured in a road accident near Arwani Bridge in Bijbehara area of Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday.

An official told that an accident took place between a truck and a vehicle after a collision near Arwani Bridge in Bijbehara. He said five people travelling in the vehicle were injured, of whom a woman died on the spot while another died during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Karuna Sardar and Ritu Devi, both residents of Kolkata. The injured were identified as Rakesh son of Ratan Lal of Udhampur, Nandita Vedi and Bahnolal Chjerveti, both residents of Kolkata.

The injured were shifted to GMC Anantnag where doctors referred them to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, officials said.