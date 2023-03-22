Cloudy weather, light rains till Mar 30: MeT

By Northlines -

Srinagar/, Mar 21: The would unlikely improve by the end of this month as the weatherman here has predicted more rains with cloudy weather conditions till March 30.

Deputy Director, Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told that there is a possibility of wet weather conditions till the end of March.

He said that the western would remain generally cloudy tomorrow while on March 23-24, there is a possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places during the evening of March 23-March 24 forenoon.

Deputy Director MeT further said that from March 25-28, the weather would remain partly cloudy while on March 29-30, there is a possibility of intermittent rain towards evening.

Pertinently, and Jammu region received intermittent light rainfall from Sunday afternoon, bringing down the mercury.

SHARE
Previous articleChaitra Navratri: Shrines across Jammu ready to welcome pilgrims
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR