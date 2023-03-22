Cloudy weather, light rains till Mar 30: MeT

Srinagar/Jammu, Mar 21: The weather would unlikely improve by the end of this month as the weatherman here has predicted more rains with cloudy weather conditions till March 30.

Deputy Director, Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told that there is a possibility of wet weather conditions till the end of March.

He said that the western would remain generally cloudy tomorrow while on March 23-24, there is a possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places during the evening of March 23-March 24 forenoon.

Deputy Director MeT further said that from March 25-28, the weather would remain partly cloudy while on March 29-30, there is a possibility of intermittent rain towards evening.

Pertinently, Kashmir and Jammu region received intermittent light rainfall from Sunday afternoon, bringing down the mercury.