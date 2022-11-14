Students converge at Surinsar Bird Festival

Jammu Tawi, Nov 13: Department of Wildlife Protection organized Surinsar
Bird Festival to commemorate Birthday of Birdman of India “Dr. Salim Ali”.
As many as 500 students from various schools, colleges and
universities of Jammu region participated in different events of the bird
festival. The prominent among participating educational institutions were
Central University of Jammu, University of Jammu, Women College
Parade, MAM College, GGM Science College, Women College Gandhi
Nagar, Government Higher Secondary School Surinsar and Learning
Temple High School, Kathua.
Joginder Singh, Member of District Development Council from the
area alongwith Bodh Raj Sarpanch, Surinsar and other PRI members also
attended various programmes of the day long festival.
The highlights of the festival were bird walk in which participants
travelled along various nature trails in the adjoining forest area to watch the
birds and their habitats under the guidance of expert bird watchers from JK
Birdlife (an amateur bird watching group). It was followed by a lake walk in
which participants walked around Surinsar Lake and were enlightened by
the expert participants about water birds, migratory birds, lake ecosystem,
littoral zone restoration of Surinsar lake and turtle diversity in Surinsar lake.
The prominent experts who participated and guided during the various
events of the programme were Prof. Parmil Kumar, Dr. Vinita, Dr. Deepika
Salathia, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Dr. Anuradha Gupta, Dr. Vipin, Dr. Sudesh
Kumar, Dr. Ankita Sharma, Dr. Kaushikaand Dr. Chinmayi Maharana.
O.P. Sharma Vidyarthi, noted tree talk crusader, told about important
tree species and their ecological importance. Participants also paid floral
tributes to the Birdman of India – Dr. Salim Ali and highlighted his
contributions in the research and conservation of birds in India.
On spot painting competition was also organized in which students
from Class – I upto university students participated. Paintings were made
by the students on three themes i.e; “Birds – Flying Wonders”, “Backyard
Birds” and “Birds across different landscapes”. Team of experts evaluated
the onspot paintings in four categories – primary (upto Class – V), sub-
junior (Class – VI to IX), junior (Class – X to XII) and senior (above Class
XII). Best three paintings in each category were given trophies and
certificates. Besides, consolation prizes were given to the participants who
narrowly missed the 3rd prize.
A photographic exhibition on birds of Jammu & Kashmir with special
reference to the birds of Surinsar – Mansar Wildlife Sanctuary was
inaugurated by Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Chief Conservation of
Forests (Wildlife)/Chief Wildlife Warden, Jammu & Kashmir. Wonderful
photographs of beautiful birds taken by various expert bird photographers
were displayed in the exhibition.
Prominent bird photographers whose contributions were displayed
were Guldev Raj, Prof. Parmil Kumar, Yatin Gupta, Parvaiz Shagoo,
Sachin Kumar Bhagat, Adv. Vishal Kapoor, Adv. Shvait Khajuria, Hemant
Kumar, Nazim Ali Manhas, Rajat Kumar, Dileep Koul, Ajay Kumar, Pankaj
Chiber and Dr. Neeraj Sharma.
Students and local cultural groups also presented colourful cultural
programme during the festival. Students displayed their talents through
songs, dances, mime, poetry recitation etc. Cultural programme touched
upon various aspects of nature and wildlife conservation. During the
festival, various movies on wildlife and birds were also screened.
Department of Wildlife Protection had also setup stalls of souvenir and
publicity material. Brochures, pamphlets etc. publicity material was
distributed among participants for awareness about wildlife conservation.
In his address, Chief Wildlife Warden, Jammu & Kashmir called upon
all sections of society especially PRIs, students and youth to support and
strengthen the government efforts for nature and wildlife conservation so
that nation can successfully address the challenges of climate change
which is looming over the humanity.
The prominent participants in the event were Vasu Yadav, Managing
Director, J&K FDC, R.S. Bali, Director Finance, Dr. Gurvinder Singh, CEO
SMDA, Rushal Garg, DFO PI Division, Officers from various departments,
PRI members, faculty from various educational institutions, nature
enthusiasts, bird watchers, visitors, locals etc.
The festival was organized by Dr. Kumar M.K, Regional Wildlife
Warden, Jammu and his team comprising of Vijay Kumar, Wildlife Warden,
Kathua, Anil Kumar Atri, Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar and
Bishamber Singh, Range Officers.