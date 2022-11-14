Students converge at Surinsar Bird Festival

Jammu Tawi, Nov 13: Department of Wildlife Protection organized Surinsar

Bird Festival to commemorate Birthday of Birdman of India “Dr. Salim Ali”.

As many as 500 students from various schools, colleges and

universities of Jammu region participated in different events of the bird

festival. The prominent among participating educational institutions were

Central University of Jammu, University of Jammu, Women College

Parade, MAM College, GGM Science College, Women College Gandhi

Nagar, Government Higher Secondary School Surinsar and Learning

Temple High School, Kathua.

Joginder Singh, Member of District Development Council from the

area alongwith Bodh Raj Sarpanch, Surinsar and other PRI members also

attended various programmes of the day long festival.

The highlights of the festival were bird walk in which participants

travelled along various nature trails in the adjoining forest area to watch the

birds and their habitats under the guidance of expert bird watchers from JK

Birdlife (an amateur bird watching group). It was followed by a lake walk in

which participants walked around Surinsar Lake and were enlightened by

the expert participants about water birds, migratory birds, lake ecosystem,

littoral zone restoration of Surinsar lake and turtle diversity in Surinsar lake.

The prominent experts who participated and guided during the various

events of the programme were Prof. Parmil Kumar, Dr. Vinita, Dr. Deepika

Salathia, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, Dr. Anuradha Gupta, Dr. Vipin, Dr. Sudesh

Kumar, Dr. Ankita Sharma, Dr. Kaushikaand Dr. Chinmayi Maharana.

O.P. Sharma Vidyarthi, noted tree talk crusader, told about important

tree species and their ecological importance. Participants also paid floral

tributes to the Birdman of India – Dr. Salim Ali and highlighted his

contributions in the research and conservation of birds in India.

On spot painting competition was also organized in which students

from Class – I upto university students participated. Paintings were made

by the students on three themes i.e; “Birds – Flying Wonders”, “Backyard

Birds” and “Birds across different landscapes”. Team of experts evaluated

the onspot paintings in four categories – primary (upto Class – V), sub-

junior (Class – VI to IX), junior (Class – X to XII) and senior (above Class

XII). Best three paintings in each category were given trophies and

certificates. Besides, consolation prizes were given to the participants who

narrowly missed the 3rd prize.

A photographic exhibition on birds of Jammu & Kashmir with special

reference to the birds of Surinsar – Mansar Wildlife Sanctuary was

inaugurated by Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Chief Conservation of

Forests (Wildlife)/Chief Wildlife Warden, Jammu & Kashmir. Wonderful

photographs of beautiful birds taken by various expert bird photographers

were displayed in the exhibition.

Prominent bird photographers whose contributions were displayed

were Guldev Raj, Prof. Parmil Kumar, Yatin Gupta, Parvaiz Shagoo,

Sachin Kumar Bhagat, Adv. Vishal Kapoor, Adv. Shvait Khajuria, Hemant

Kumar, Nazim Ali Manhas, Rajat Kumar, Dileep Koul, Ajay Kumar, Pankaj

Chiber and Dr. Neeraj Sharma.

Students and local cultural groups also presented colourful cultural

programme during the festival. Students displayed their talents through

songs, dances, mime, poetry recitation etc. Cultural programme touched

upon various aspects of nature and wildlife conservation. During the

festival, various movies on wildlife and birds were also screened.

Department of Wildlife Protection had also setup stalls of souvenir and

publicity material. Brochures, pamphlets etc. publicity material was

distributed among participants for awareness about wildlife conservation.

In his address, Chief Wildlife Warden, Jammu & Kashmir called upon

all sections of society especially PRIs, students and youth to support and

strengthen the government efforts for nature and wildlife conservation so

that nation can successfully address the challenges of climate change

which is looming over the humanity.

The prominent participants in the event were Vasu Yadav, Managing

Director, J&K FDC, R.S. Bali, Director Finance, Dr. Gurvinder Singh, CEO

SMDA, Rushal Garg, DFO PI Division, Officers from various departments,

PRI members, faculty from various educational institutions, nature

enthusiasts, bird watchers, visitors, locals etc.

The festival was organized by Dr. Kumar M.K, Regional Wildlife

Warden, Jammu and his team comprising of Vijay Kumar, Wildlife Warden,

Kathua, Anil Kumar Atri, Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar and

Bishamber Singh, Range Officers.