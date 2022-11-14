Two days Consultation on POCSO Act concludes

Jammu Tawi, Nov 13: Two days consultation on Implementation of

POCSO Act, 2012 organized by Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of

J&K and Ladakh in collaboration with the department of Social Welfare UTs

of J&K and Ladakh and supported by UNICEF India concluded today at

Police Auditorium Jammu.

The brain storming deliberations of day one had already set the tone

and tenor of the second day consultations. Today, fifth session of the

conference, on a very important topic relating to mental health and psycho-

social support to the survivors and their families was chaired by Justice

Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, J&K Judicial Academy in which Saurabh

Sashi Ashok, NIMHANS Bangalore was the resource person. While

addressing the participants through virtual mode from Bangalore he shared

his experiences with the child victims of intellectual disability. Justice

Sindhu Sharma, in her deliberations emphasised on providing psycho-

social support not only to the victims but also to their families particularly

parents.

In the last technical session the topic for discussion was the “Role of

the Police in the investigation of POCSO cases and intersection of POCSO

and Juvenile Justice Act”. This session was presided over by Justice

Rajnesh Oswal, Member, Juvenile Justice Committee. Anant Kumar

Asthana, a prominent Child Rights Lawyer from New Delhi was the

resource person. While speaking on the occasion, the resource person

informed the delegates that recently the POCSO Act of India has been

rated as one of the best legislations in comparison to similar legislations

enacted by some developed countries like UK and Sweden. He also

stressed upon the grant of compensation to the child victims under the

POCSO Act, which is the sole discretion of the Judge dealing with the

POCSO cases. Justice Rajnesh Oswal, highlighted the grey areas in the

legislation and stressed upon the need for having separate agency and

institution to deal with the POCSO related crimes. The queries raised by

the delegates were responded satisfactorily by the resource persons as

well as the Chairpersons.

The closing session was also attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan,

Chairperson, Juvenile Justice Committee, who impressed upon the

participating delegates to make best use of the techniques gained during

the conference in their day to day working vis-à-vis the cases relating to

POCSO Act. Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice

Rajesh Sekhri also remained present during the course of deliberations of

the day.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Amit

Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee. The

proceedings of the programme were conducted by Swati Gupta, Senior

Civil Judge.