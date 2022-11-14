LG Manoj Sinha briefs PM on latest in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 13: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant
Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on Prime
Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.
“Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj
Sinha called on PM Narendra Modi,” the Prime
Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant
Governor slammed the previous governments in the
UT saying “the system that prevailed in J-K earlier
didn’t work to establish peace”.
The Lieutenant Governor added that the “situation
is getting better now.”
Addressing in ‘Chanakya Dialogues’ here on ‘J&K –
The Journey from Terror to Prosperity’, Sinha said
there has been a big change in Jammu and Kashmir
due to steps being taken by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi-led Centre, adding that “we are
committed to bringing peace” in the UT.
“The system that prevailed in J-K earlier didn’t work
to establish peace. The present government is
trying to establish peace,” Sinha said.
The L-G said 500 new startups have been registered
in Kashmir over the past one year and the region is
ranked as a top performer in developing a strong
startup ecosystem in the Union Territory.
Sinha stressed the need to take strict action against
those behind the circulation of ‘Hawala’ money and
providing support to terrorists.
“Unless the whole ecosystem of hawala money, the
ones giving shelter (to terrorists), sitting on the
other side and running the system, is attacked,
these things will continue. I am confident that in
coming days, the situation will be better,” the L-G
said.
Hitting out at Pakistan, the LG said, “The
neighbouring country has been continuously trying
to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to
disrupt peace”.
“If anybody is connected with terrorism, it creates
problems and stops development. Even if a very few
people are involved in terror activities, it impacts
society,” he said.
Noting that citizens were disempowered in Jammu
and Kashmir, Sinha said the “situation is getting
better now”.
He said over 50,000 projects were completed in
Jammu and Kashmir in the last financial year and
many more are on the way.
Sinha also informed that as per an estimate, around
Rs 1.80 crore is being spent on the health of people
of J-K almost every day.
Sinha said family members of terrorists will be fired
from government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, and
many who were in government jobs have already
been fired. (Agencies)