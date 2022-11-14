LG Manoj Sinha briefs PM on latest in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 13: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant

Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on Prime

Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

“Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj

Sinha called on PM Narendra Modi,” the Prime

Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant

Governor slammed the previous governments in the

UT saying “the system that prevailed in J-K earlier

didn’t work to establish peace”.

The Lieutenant Governor added that the “situation

is getting better now.”

Addressing in ‘Chanakya Dialogues’ here on ‘J&K –

The Journey from Terror to Prosperity’, Sinha said

there has been a big change in Jammu and Kashmir

due to steps being taken by Prime Minister

Narendra Modi-led Centre, adding that “we are

committed to bringing peace” in the UT.

“The system that prevailed in J-K earlier didn’t work

to establish peace. The present government is

trying to establish peace,” Sinha said.

The L-G said 500 new startups have been registered

in Kashmir over the past one year and the region is

ranked as a top performer in developing a strong

startup ecosystem in the Union Territory.

Sinha stressed the need to take strict action against

those behind the circulation of ‘Hawala’ money and

providing support to terrorists.

“Unless the whole ecosystem of hawala money, the

ones giving shelter (to terrorists), sitting on the

other side and running the system, is attacked,

these things will continue. I am confident that in

coming days, the situation will be better,” the L-G

said.

Hitting out at Pakistan, the LG said, “The

neighbouring country has been continuously trying

to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to

disrupt peace”.

“If anybody is connected with terrorism, it creates

problems and stops development. Even if a very few

people are involved in terror activities, it impacts

society,” he said.

Noting that citizens were disempowered in Jammu

and Kashmir, Sinha said the “situation is getting

better now”.

He said over 50,000 projects were completed in

Jammu and Kashmir in the last financial year and

many more are on the way.

Sinha also informed that as per an estimate, around

Rs 1.80 crore is being spent on the health of people

of J-K almost every day.

Sinha said family members of terrorists will be fired

from government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, and

many who were in government jobs have already

been fired. (Agencies)