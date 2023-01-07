Strategic NH1 closed for traffic

KARGIL, Jan 6: After remaining open for maximum period in history, the strategic NH1 connecting the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir with UT of Ladakh, has been closed for traffic temporarily with effect from January 7. CE(P) Vijayak of Border Roads Organization (BRO) Brigadier Vinay Bahl, while talking to media persons at Zojila Pass, informed about the closure of the Pass. He informed that the strategically important National Highway (NH) will be opened again once the weather improves.

Brigadier Bahl said that officers, men and machinery of BRO has made a history once again by keeping Zojila open upto January 6, the longest period in the history. OC 55 RCC Satyam Kumar Rathore and Offg CDR 762 TF, Colonel Parveen Kumar was present during closing ceremony.