Air India ‘Peeing’ Incident: Delhi Police Arrests Accused From Bengaluru

NEW DELHI, Jan 7: Delhi Police has arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, ”Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress.” Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.