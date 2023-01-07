LG Sinha Inaugurates Amrit Yuva Kalotsav, A Cultural Festival To Mark 75 Years Of India’s Independence

JAMMU, Jan 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Amrit Yuva Kalotsav, a cultural festival organised by Sangeet Natak Akademi to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The event featuring young artists from across the country in the field of performing art will showcase India’s art styles & traditions.

The Lt Governor said, the Amrit Kaal Khand is the opportune moment to build a powerful and self-reliant India by strengthening the cultural and social unity of the country. The onus to achieve this goal and ensuring the welfare of humanity rests on the shoulders of our youth, he added. Underscoring the need to bring the young generation closer to the roots of art and cultural heritage, the Lt Governor said, Amrit Yuva Kalotsav is also an opportunity to look at our rich cultural legacy. India is the only country in the world which has created a balanced environment for science, art and spirituality to grow and blossom together, he observed.

Art is a living element of our tradition and its different forms will play an important role in building a self-reliant India. This festival is an opportunity to see the vastness of life’s values, noted the Lt Governor.

Our collective resolve for the cultural journey of the next 25 years is to re-establish the glory of India on the world stage. Youth energy, national unity and self-reliant society will play a crucial role in realizing this resolution, he further said.

The Lt Governor said, youth is the most powerful driver for change in the 21st century and they will play a crucial role in equitable development & transformation of the society.

I believe science is the search for development and Art is the expression of that development. For centuries, the different art forms have kept the consciousness of the society awake and ignited, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor threw light on India’s deep connection with the culture & traditions.

The cultural heart of India is filled with lyrics & ragas. Various art forms are not about technicalities but the flow of the heart, he observed.

Art is a powerful instrument for social transformation. On the path of developmental journey, India always considered cultural divinity and spirituality as the top priority, the Lt Governor added.

For centuries, various performing arts, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Hindustani classical music and other genres have kept the arts alive for the future generation and have also made efforts to unite the whole country through it, he further added. The Lt Governor also motivated the youth to recognize their unique potential and contribute towards nation building. We must remember that the responsibility of preserving our cultural treasure and the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is on the shoulders of the youth, the Lt Governor said.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi, while speaking on the occasion highlighted the efforts of the Akademi to connect the youth with the cultural heritage. A workshop on Art Critique is also being organized as part of the 3-day long festival of music, dance & drama, she informed.

Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages and Aneish P. Rajan, Secretary, Sangeet Natak Akademi also spoke on the endeavours of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and JKAACL in providing platform to young artists and promoting unity in diversity.

Amrit Yuva Kalotsav is being organized by Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and Girdari Lal Dogra Memorial Govt. Degree College, Hiranagar.

Padma Balwant Thakur, Eminent Theatre personality; Abdul Ghani Kohli, former Minister; Ms Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, renowned artists, and prominent citizens were present on the occasion at Abhinav Theatre.