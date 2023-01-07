Major rejig ordered in Police Amod posted as SSP Bla, Al- Tahir SP Budgam

Jammu Tawi, Jan 06: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered transfers and postings of 59 police officers in the Union Territory with immediate effect.

An order issued in this regard, said that the transfers and postings have been ordered in the interest of administration.

Abhishek Mahajan, IPS (AGMUT: 2013), SSP Samba, is transferred and posted as AIG (Welfare), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Rajinder Kumar Gupta. Nagpure Amod Ashok, IPS (AGMUT: 2013), SSP CID SB Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP Baramulla, vice Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS.

Dr. G.V. Sandeep Chakravarthy, IPS (AGMUT: 2014), SP Kulgam, is transferred and posted as AIG (CIV), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Rajesh Bali. Shobhit Saksena, IPS (AGMUT: 2015), awaiting posting on deputation to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is posted as SP CID, Jammu at CID Headquarters, against the overall available posts at the level of Superintendent of Police.

Lakshay Sharma, IPS (AGMUT: 2016), SP South Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP Bandipora, vice Mohd. Zaid.

Sahil Sarangal, IPS (AGMUT: 2017), SP (East), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP Kulgam, vice Dr. G.V. Sandeep Chakravarthy, IPS.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, SSP CID CI Jammu, is transferred and posted as Principal PTTI, Vijaypur, vice Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, SSP Traffic City Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-19th Bn., vice Benam Tosh.

Showkat Ahmed Dar, Principal STC Sheeri, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-4th Bn., vice Abrar Ahmad Choudhary.

Bakar Hussain Samoon, Commandant IR-20th Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-23rd Bn., vice Atul Sharma.

Rajinder Kumar Gupta, AIG (Welfare), Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhmapur, vice Mohan Lal.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Commandant IR-22nd Bn., is transferred and posted as OSD with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor. One post of Superintendent of Police from the overall cadre strength of JKPS is transferred for the purpose of drawing the salary of the officer.

Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria, Commandant IR-5th Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-24th Bn., against an available vacancy. Rajesh Bali, AIG (CIV) Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Assistant Director, SKPA, Udhampur, against an available vacancy.

Ramesh Kumar Angral, AIG (Personnel), Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-22nd Bn., vice Rajesh Kumar Sharma. Benam Tosh, Commandant IR-19th Bn., is transferred and posted as SSP Samba, vice Abhishek Mahajan, IPS.

Mohan Lal, Assistant Director SKPA Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP, Railways, J&K, vice Umesh Kumar, IPS. Shabir Ahmed Malik, SSP, attached with Police Headquarters, is posted as Commandant IR-21″ Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Zaid, SP Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-11th Bn. (Security), vice Wasim Qadri, who shall await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K.

Atul Sharma, Commandant IR-23 Bn., is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K, vice Randhir Singh.

Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal, Commandant IR-1″ Bn., is transferred and posted as SP Kathua, vice Ramesh Chander Kotwal.

Randhir Singh, Staff Officer to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR- 20th Bn., vice Bakar Hussain Samoon.

Virinder Singh, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, is posted as AIG (Personnel), Police Headquarters, J&K, vice Ramesh Kumar Angral. Mohd. Majid Malik, Addl. SP Qazigund, is transferred and posted as Principal STC Sheeri, vice Showkat Ahmed Dar.

Tahir Saleem Khan, SP Budgam, is transferred and posted as Commandant JKAP-9th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Khalil Ahmad Poswal, Principal PTTI Vijapur, is transferred and posted as SP Kishtwar, vice Shafqat Hussain.

Ramesh Chander Kotwal, SP Kathua, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-15 Bn., vice Shiv Deep Singh Jamwal.

Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-4th Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-5th Bn., vice Sanjeev Kumar Khajuria.

Shafqat Hussain, SP Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-6 Bn., against an available vacancy.

Manoj Kumar Pandit, AIG (Communication) Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as AIG (Tech), Police Headquarters, vice Shridhar Patil, IPS, with additional charge of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K.

Sanjay Sharma, SP Rural, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-14th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Al-Tahir Geelani, SP West, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP Budgam, vice Tahir Saleem Khan.

Mohd Aftab Mir, Addl. SP, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-22nd Bn., against an available vacancy.

Master Popsy, Addl. SP Doda, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Reasi, vice Surjeet Kumar Bhagat.

Surjeet Kumar Bhagat, Addl. SP, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-15th Bn., against an available vacancy.

P.K. Modi, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-1″ Border Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rahul Charak, ADC to Lieutenant Governor, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Rural, Jammu, vice Sanjay Sharma. Mohd. Rafi Giri, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, is posted as Addl. SP, Nowshera, against an available vacancy.

Rajni Sharma, Addl. SP Ramban, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-1″ Bn., against an available vacancy. Kameshwar Puri, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, is posted as Addl. SP, Bhaderwah, vice Mohd Aftab Mir. Gourav Mahajan, SP, awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, is posted as Addl SP, Ramban, vice Rajni Sharma. Jeetan Ji Matoo, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant 15 Border Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mushtaq Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-23 Bn., against an available vacancy.

Gurmeet Singh, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-5th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohd Shafi, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-21st Bn., against an available vacancy.

Jagdev Singh, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-15th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Kumar (4028), SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant 1″ Women Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Rajesh Sandal, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-12th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohd Ayoub Zargar, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-5th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Farahat Jeelani, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Addl. SP, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Addl. SP Kulgam, against an available vacancy. Altaf Hussain, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-11th Bn., against an available vacancy. Mohd. Farooq Khan, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant IR-2nd Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Aslam, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Naeem Ahmad Wani, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant 2nd Border Bn., Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Syed Yasir Qadri, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Addl. SP, PCR, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Furqaan Qadir, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant 2nd Women Bn., Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Bhat, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Women Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sachin Gupta, SP, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Deputy Commandant 1st Border Bn, Jammu, against an available vacancy.