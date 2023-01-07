UCO Bank celebrates Foundation Day

JAMMU, Jan 6: UCO Bank—a premier nationalized bank here today celebrated its 80th foundation day. Established on January 6, 1943 having its head office in Kolkata, foundation of the Bank was laid by great industrialist G.D Birla.

On this momentous milestone of the Bank, Akhnoor branch of the Bank following its corporate call observed a financial literacy cum account opening campaign from December 22, 2022 to January 6, 2023.

A customer meet was also organized within the branch premises with the objective to spread financial awareness among masses.

On this occasion Branch Head, Vikrant Sharma addressed the gathering and threw light on the different schemes run by the bank in public interest and special emphasis was on digital products of the bank.

Account opening drive along with sweets distribution among esteem customers was also conducted and various deposit accounts were opened and debit cards were handed over to the customers.

Those who were present in the camp were Vikrant Sharma, Branch Head; Priyanka Manyal, ABH; Gulshan Kumar, Staff; Bhajan Singh, Madan Lal, Vishal Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Rahul Verma, Jyoti Parkash, Vijay Verma and others.