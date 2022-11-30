Somehow cannot walk the talk!

When a netaji preaches about virtue, accountability, and other dos and don’ts, he is actually teaching his opponents how they should behave.

Nonetheless, he would continue to do what he believes appropriate and expedient; after all, what matters is viability. Others, on the other

hand, should conduct themselves; they should not participate in populism and their language should be courteous. Almost all politicians

believe that their opponents should adhere to these principles; nonetheless, I shall do as I choose. In the lead-up to the Assembly elections

in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, this has once again become clear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning to the political

establishment on July 16 on the dangers of “revdism”.” The statement that freebies are “extremely harmful” for economic progress was

totally accurate. Initially, it appeared that the Bharatiya Janata Party had chosen to eliminate the threat from the political arena. Ashwini

Upadhyay, a representative of the BJP, petitioned the Supreme Court to prohibit parties from offering “irrational freebies” prior to elections.

All of this appeared to be positive until the Assembly election campaigns in the two states got momentum. The ruling party has forgotten

everything that was warned about the perils of handouts. Aam Aadmi Party leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal defended giveaways

with his customary self righteousness; other parties, on the other hand, were not extolling the benefits of fiscal restraint.

In Himachal, the BJP has guaranteed Rs 2,500 per month to 5,000 females in government institutions who excel in class 12 throughout

their graduation. In addition, all schoolgirls will receive bicycles and college girls will receive scooties. Although supporting female education

is a commendable endeavour, one may question whether handing out free items is the most effective method to do it. Unsurprising and

predictable, the AAP has pledged free electricity, a jobless allowance, and a monthly cash allowance for all adult women in Gujarat, where it

seeks to oust the BJP government. The saffron party has ruled the state in the west for the past 27 years. Not to be outdone, the Congress

platform promises debt forgiveness for farmers, a Rs 500 gas cylinder, and 300 free units of power in Gujarat. The party manifesto states

somewhat ominously, “Congress will prohibit reckless commercialisation of healthcare and education.” This language is the result of a

communist mentality. In some ways, the three parties’ election manifestos reflect their desperation: the BJP does not want to lose,

particularly in Gujarat, Modi’s home state; the grand old party wants to launch a return; and the AAP wants to convince everyone that it is

on a successful growth drive, especially after its remarkable triumph in Punjab earlier this year. Politicians aren’t exactly shining examples

of humanity under normal circumstances, and when they’re really down on their luck, they can cross multiple lines of decency and

shrewdness. This is precisely what they are doing at the moment.