Security does cost money, but not as much as a security failure can

VINOD

CHANDRASHEKHAR DIXIT

Don’t we think our lives in the digital age is alternate between cyber dangers and cyber security ? Hacking is one of the most dangerous cybercrimes

that has emerged in the internet age. Recently the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi’s server was down for the sixth day in a row

as hackers have hacked the official website of the hospital and allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrencies, The AIIMS

server has stored data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges. India’s hacking ecosystem has seen

manifold growth over the past few years. And, today, there are thousands of hackers that are carrying out clandestine operations but have escaped

the glare of cybersecurity experts. Whenever the word ‘Hacking’ or ‘Hacker’ comes to our mind, the picture or the image which is created is that of

an intelligent being who is criminal by nature, who attacks other computer systems, damages it, break codes and passwords, send viruses etc. Their

mindset are as if the ‘hackers’ are the computer criminals. They have a very wrong notion in this regard and have a completely negative attitude and

utter dislike for the ‘Hackers’. Hackers’ are very intelligent people who use their skill in a constructive and positive manner. They help the

government to protect national documents of strategic importance, help organizations to protect documents and company secrets, and even

sometimes help justice to meet its end by extracting out electronic evidence. Rather, these are people who help to keep computer criminals on the

run. Hacking is a method of identifying weak links or holes in a computer network and then gaining unauthorised access to change the settings of

the targeted network or computer system. Hacking is a derogatory phrase that is frequently associated with criminal activity.

In a recent study, it was revealed that out of 15 Indian cities, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru have faced the maximum number of cyber

attacks. India has faced a rise of 7.9% in data breaches since 2017.

In 2018, India’s state-run health portal – which allows users to book online appointments at government hospitals – left exposed a part of its

website.

This meant that the personal details and health information of nearly two million users could have leaked.

When people hear about hacking, they usually think of it as something illegal. However, that is not entirely true because, like everything else,

hacking has pros and cons. For example, through ethical hacking, one can get the authorization of some system, but it is done to create a shield

against the odds. Hence, ethical hackers are known as the “white hats” as well. In any organization, ethical hackers are hired to keep the

organization safe from malicious hackers. Top ethical hackers in India are making the most of this demand.

Indian-based healthcare websites became a victim of cyber attack recently in 2019. As stated by US-based cyber security firms, hackers broke in

and invaded a leading India-based healthcare website. The hacker stole 68 lakh records of patients as well as doctors.

Security researchers had been trying to pin down the group of hackers operating under the shadow of Belltrox for years. The earliest identified

victim goes back to 2017. Before the Delhi-based firm was identified, security researchers even had code words to describe what seemed to be

eerily similar hacking attempts: Dark Basin hackers, mercenary armada.

Cyber hacking has stolen millions from people worldwide, and not just money. People´s personal information has been leaked. Hacking violates

Article 21, which deals with the right to life and personal liberty, which includes the right to live in dignity, according to constitutional norms.

Furthermore, hacking infringes on an individual’s right to privacy, which is now a basic right. What we need is to educate employees on the

emerging cyber attacks with security awareness training and keep all software and systems updated from time to time with the latest security

patches. It is essential to follow basic online rules to ensure the safety of self and the organization.

dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in