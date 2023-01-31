Snowfall: Police establishes helpline numbers for emergencies

Srinagar, Jan 30 (KNO): In view of inclement weather and advisory issued by MeT department regarding heavy snowfall, Police established Emergency Helpdesk Control Rooms for the general public in order to facilitate them in case of any untoward incident or distress. For any emergency or emergency, the general public can also dial 112.

For Bandipora district, the helpline numbers include PCR Bandipora 01957225278, 9596767430, ASP Bandipora 9596767453, DYSP HQRS Bandipora 9596767440, SDPO Gurez 7006795292, SHO PS Gurez 7006250037, SHO PS Tulail 7780922131, DO Police Post Izmarg 9419991882, SHO PS Bandipora 9596767411, SHO PS Pethkote 9596767415, SHO PS Aragam 9596767421, DO Police Post Aloosa 9596767416, DO Police Post Sumlar 9596767413, DO Police Post Ajas 9596767452, SHO PS Hajin 9596767431 & SHO PS Sumbal 9596767441.

For district Budgam, the helpline numbers include PCR Budgam 01951-255207, 01951-255042, 8082567612, SHO Budgam 9419000538, SHO Magam 9906449794, SHO Khansahib 9596000212, SHO Chadoora 7006411196, SHO Charar-e-Sharief 9797279660, SHO Khag 9419905840, SHO Breewah 7006252476, DO Humhama 6005599737, DO Soibugh 9906000474, DO Narbal 9797626526, DO Waterihail 9419007052, DO Pakerpora 9797985415, Out-Post Hardipanzo 9596203940, DO Mouchwa 9797290222.

For district Kulgam, the helpline numbers include Police Control Kulgam (PCR) 01931260486, 7889786112, ASP Kulgam 9906605555, DySP Hqrs Kulgam 7051510654, SDPO DH Pora 7051510676, SHO PS Kulgam 7051510661, SHO PS Yaripora 7051510662, SHO PS DH Pora 7051510663, SHO PS Devsar 7051510664, SHO PS Qazigund 7051510665, SHO PS Qaimoh 7051510667, SHO PS Manzgam 7051510671, SHO PS Behibagh 7051510669, SHO PS Kund 7051510670, IC PP Frisal 7051510668, IC PP JT 7051510680, IC PP Mirbazar 7051510679.

For district Ganderbal, the helpline numbers are: PCR Ganderbal 01942416564, 01942416478, 9906668731, DySP Hqr’s Ganderbal 9419014565 9541786715, SDPO Kangan 94190 03184 9541786714, SHO Sonamarg 9419001413, 9541786717, SHO Gund 9906034729, 9541786718, SHO Kangan 9419088801, 9541786719, SHO Lar 9419006700, 9541786720, SHO Safapora 7006419228, 9541786723, SHO Ganderbal 9419042458, 9541786721, SHO Kheerbawani 7006403030, 9541786722, DO Nagbal 7006248873, 9541786725 DO Gutlibagh 9541373526, 9541786724 DO Shadipora 9906000959, 9541786726

For Sopore, PCR Sopore 01954-222312, 01954-225333, 9596773024 Police Station Tarzoo 9596773011, 01954-223355 Police Station Sopore 9596773010, 01954-222271SDPO Sopore 01954-222422, 9596773004 SHO Bomai 9596773012, SHO Dangiwacha 9596773014, SHO Panzla 9596773013,

PCR Srinagar 0194-2477567, 9596222550, 9596222551, PCR Awantipora 01933247369, 7051404001, PCR Shopian 9596768831, 01933-261891, 9596768831, PCR Anantnag 01932-222870, 01932-222100, 9596777669, PCR Handwara 01955262295, 9906767076, PCR Baramulla 01952234410, 01952237830, 9596767768, PCR Kupwara 01955-252451, 9596152621, 7051404938, PCR Pulwama 01933-241280, 01933-241986, 8491942867, 9070123536, PCR Kashmir: 0194-2506506, 0194-2506507.

