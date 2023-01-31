Farooq for addressing post snowfall exigencies

Srinagar, Jan 30 (KNO): National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked the administration to come to the aid of people, whose lives continue to remain out of gear in wake of the heavy snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir.

Several villages in the upper reaches of Kashmir division remain disconnected from the district headquarters for the second consecutive day after receiving the snowfall, Dr. Farooq said in a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), adding that the electricity distribution system, surface connectivity, water supply has also been badly affected.

“I have received various SOS calls from North, South and central Kashmir districts, particularly the upper reaches where people continue to face many inconveniences following the snowfall. I was told that the heavy snowfall has thrown life out of gear in the upper reaches of Baramulla, Bandipura, Kupwara, Anantnag, Shopian Pulwama, and Kulgam districts. People in these districts are facing tremendous hardships. The electricity, as well as potable water supply, is disrupted. In case there is any emergency on health grounds, locals are unable to shift the patients to the hospital as authorities have failed to clear snow from roads,” he said.

Dr Abdullah said resumption of connectivity is the main issue that has to be tackled on priority basis. “The major arterials connecting Dawar, Kanzalwun, Keran, Karna, Gurez, Jumgund and many far flung areas to their district headquarters haven’t been cleared of snow yet. People living in those areas are going through immense difficulties. The situation is no different across the upper reaches of South, Central Kashmir and Chenab region districts. Srinagar city has become a cesspool of slush. SMC and other concerned agencies are not visible on ground,” he said.