Jammu Admin retrieves over 63 Kanal prime state land in Jammu, Bishnah

Jammu Tawi, January 30: In continuation to the anti-encroachment drive, the district administration Jammu today evacuated more than 63 Kanal prime state land worth crores at different places of the district.

During a demolition drive, a team of revenue officers and police conducted the drive and demolished 3 illlegal pacca structures including boundary walls and retrieved prime state land measuring 21 Kanal in village Deeli near Tawi Farm Bishnah Bridge. The land is approximately one kilometre from National Highway and values crores of rupees.

In another anti encroachment drive, state land measuring 12 kanal was retrieved in village Gole Tehsil Jammu West. A team of revenue officers along with police retrieved prime state land from the encroachers and installed a sign board on the spot.

Similarly, in another eviction drive, the district administration retrieved state land measuring 23 Kanal 09 Marla in village Ghaink Tehsil Bhalwal. The retrieved land was encroached by a former legislature which was evacuated today by District Administration Jammu.