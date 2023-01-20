Significant win of India against terrorists

India’s perseverance has finally paid off as China had to lift its “technical hold” on the designation of

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under the

1267 UN Sanctions committees as the country was left isolated in the Security Council.

Despite the fact that the successful listing comes just after India's departure from the Council, it was the

result of months of hard work by India and partner countries.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China had placed a hold on the Pak-based terrorist

Abdul Rehman Makki’s designation as a foreign terrorist organisation in the 1267 committee in June

2022.

In June 2022, China blocked a joint proposal from the US and India to have Makki included on the

UNSC’s list of global terrorists. The combined request to add Makki to the UNSC’s 1267 list of terrorists

associated with al Qaeda and ISIL was “technically held” by Beijing at the last minute. India criticised

Beijing’s action, calling it “extremely unfortunate.”

In India, Makki is on the UAPA list of designated terrorists and is wanted for his involvement in the Red

Fort attack in Delhi in 2000, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and attacks on security forces in Jammu

and Kashmir, whereas the US has also placed Makki on its list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists

and has announced a USD 2 million reward for information that would convict him.

However, this time with India getting 14 out of 15 members of the UN Security Council on its side, China

on Monday was forced to give up the “technical” hold on the designation of Lahore-based Lashkar-e-

Taiba’s deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist by the 1267 UN Sanctions committee.

Resolution 1267 provides for sanctions against individuals and entities that support or finance the acts

or activities of ISIL, Al-Qaida, associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

China is not for the first time blocked the collective international action of designating such elements as

global terrorists. In August 2022, China blocks proposals against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) top

commander Azhar

Earlier in August, when all other 14 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agreed to

impose sanctions on Abdul Rauf Azhar, a top commander of the banned terrorist group Jaish-e-

Mohammad (JeM), which has its headquarters in Pakistan, only on enation – China stood out by coming

to the defence of a terrorist, placing a hold on the proposal.

The decision was received as extremely antagonistic to China’s claims of combating terrorism. However,

this is not the first time that China has placed hurdles for the listing of known terrorists. In the past, it

had repeatedly blocked proposals to designate Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of the Pakistan-based and

UN-proscribed terrorist entity, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

This listing is seen as a major win for New Delhi after China in June 2022 blocked a joint proposal by

India and the US to get the UNSC to list Makki as a global terrorist. Beijing put a last-minute “technical

hold” on the joint proposal to put Makki on the UNSC’s 1267 list of terrorists linked to al Qaeda and ISIL.