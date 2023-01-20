Onerous times for Afghan women The women in Afghanistan are not allowed in schools. It is high time the world community took note and did something about it.

AVNI SABLOK

Historical evidence shows that circumstantial adversaries and crisis situations such as the pandemic,

humanitarian and security threats, as well as climate change, have tested and even reversed the

progress in expanding women’s rights and opportunities across the world. There is also evidence that

reversal of democratic processes has adversely impacted the rights of women. The takeover of

Afghanistan by the Taliban can be seen as one such adversary that has not only stunted the progress but

also reversed the established democratic environment. The recent decisions by the Taliban for a nation-

wide ban on university education for girls can be seen as a violation of Afghan women’s right to

education and freedom.

Over the past one year, Afghanistan has witnessed heightened restrictions and a rapid reversal

of women’s rights, impacting their future in terms of education, employment, healthcare, freedom of

movement and even participation in public and political life. Various policies announced by the Taliban

regime is indicative of systematic exclusion of women from public life such as the recent nation-wide

ban on education, dissolution of ministry dedicated to women’s interests and welfare, the absence of

women in the cabinet, restraints on women’s free movement who are to be accompanied by a male

relative (mahram) and to cover faces in public, and depriving women their right to work as enshrined in

the 2004 Constitution. Women’s position in the media landscape has changed rapidly too. For instance,

in November 2021 a media restriction introduced by the Taliban regime prohibited women from

appearing in television dramas.

On account of the regressive and repressive policies of the Taliban regime Afghanistan ranked

last (170 out of 170 countries) on the Global Women, Peace and Security Index 2021, reflecting the

abysmal situation of women and girls across many provinces in the country. According to UN Women,

approximately 60% of children who are out-of-school are young Afghan girls and only 4.9% of women

are accessing tertiary education, compared to 14.2% of men. Further, according to a UNDP report,

Afghanistan may incur an immediate economic loss of up to US$1 billion — or up to five percent of the

country’s GDP due to restrictions of women from work.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Ms Pramila Patten, Special Representative on Sexual

Violence in Conflict, urged the international community to sustain its attention and action to ensure

women’s rights are non-negotiable. The restrictive policies of the Taliban in Afghanistan specifically

aimed at the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls have disrupted the cycle of women

development, examined at the 9075th UNSC meeting. Speaking to the UNSC, Yalda Hakim, international

correspondent and news presenter for BBC News, underscored that “Afghanistan is now the only

country in the world where girls are prevented from getting an education, locked out of their

classrooms, simply because of their gender”.

The international community needs to understand that the repercussions of depriving women of

the right to education, employment, freedom of movement and expression in Afghanistan will be felt

world-wide. The most discernible impact with global effects will be felt in the performance of the

country in terms of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) committed to promote gender equality,

women empowerment, and women led-development, which has severely deteriorated in Afghanistan in

the last one year since the Taliban take-over.

Considering the recent curtailment of women’s rights to education, the global players need to bring a

consensus on mainstreaming Afghan women rights. In achieving this, multilateral forums such as the

W20 (Women 20) platform, under the current G20 presidency of India can prove instrumental. Second,

the international community must collectively strengthen international cooperation in upholding UNSC

Resolution 2593 to uphold women’s rights and their full and equal participation in the political

settlement of Afghanistan. To achieve this, the neighbouring countries, in collaboration with the

international community, need to be more proactive on the diplomatic and security front and insist on

guaranteeing respect in the full spectrum of women’s rights as a priority, aligning national and

international interest. Third, to foster ‘generation equality’ the world community needs to stand with

the Afghan women and support their cause to fight against the systematic exclusion of women from

public life enforced by the Taliban regime. This may also help the regime to realize and acknowledge

that participation of women at all levels is paramount for the country as inclusive development cannot

be based on exclusive policies in complete disregard of the contribution of women to the society at

large.

(The writer is a Delhi based researcher. She worked as Senior Researcher at Public Policy Research

Centre (PPRC), New Delhi. The views expressed are personal.)