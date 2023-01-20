Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani is a great Music Talent in Film Industry He has given music in more than 100 films of many languages till now

BY HARIHAR SWARUP

When M M Keeravani won the Golden Globe award for the best original song for S Rajamouli’s film RRR on

January 11, he was fulfilling his destiny. As a 4-year—old in Kovvur, Andhra Pradesh, he had walked up

to his father; Koduri Siva Shakti Dutta, and narrated a dream: “A divine being asked to open my mouth

and stretch my tongue out. I did, and it placed a burning coal on my tongue.” Then, abruptly, the young

Keeravani declared “I want to learn music.”

The whole family was surprised. “It was not that he was exposed to a lot of music to have been

influenced. Nevertheless, we took him seriously and got him educated in music,” celebrated writer-

director and Keeravani’s uncle Vijayendra Prasad said. Prasad has written the stories of “Bahubali-the

beginning” and ‘Bahubali’—the conclusion “, besides many other films. He is also a playback singer; and

currently the toast of Telugu cinema.

Now 62, Keeravani won the Globe for the song “Naatu, Naatu” written by lyrist Chandrabose for the

Telugu film “RRR” that was directed by Rajamouli. But his music has mesmerized audiences in different

languages for years. It’s just that his name sometimes does not ring a bell because of the aliases he

works under; In Bollywood he is known as M M Kreem, and in the Tamil industry as Marakathamani.

He carved out his space in Hindi cinema with the song “Tu Mile, Dil Khile ‘’ sung by Alaka Yagnik and

Kumar Sanu in 1984 film ‘ Criminal’ ‘Jism’, released in 2013 was another highlight of hais Bollywood

career.

Music director R P Patnaik says Keeravani’s music in film ‘Is Raat ki Subh Nahi’ showed his skill and

acumen.”He has sung for me and I have sung for him. We shared a good bond. In fact, Keeravani is

someone, everyone loves in the film industry,” Patnaik said.

But Keeravani had to earn his way to the top through diligence. He had started as an assistant to an

assistant of well known music director Chakraverthi more than 30 years ago. “It is his grounding in

classical music and literature that has taken him so far”, said Patnaik, who rates Keeravani’s music in

Nagarjuna – starred ‘Annamayya’ as of a very high order.

Keeravani has provided music for nearly 100 films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada since

his debut with the film ‘Manasu Mamata’ in 1990. Directors feel comfortable working with him, and K

Raghvendra Rao, who won the national award for best director with Annamayya in 1997, has

collaborated with him in more than 20 films. “It is your sheer hard work and determination that has

taken you places. You are an example of what one can achieve through commitment”, Rao twitter as

soon as the Golden Globes announcement was made.

Keeravani once said he chose the screen name M M Kreema to make life easier for his Bollywood

colleagues, but now he’s become a household name. His uncle Prasad and others in the family are of

course delighted. “We saw the spark in Keeravani when he was a child. We were certain that he would

go places but did not imagine the heights he would reach winning the Golden Globe. It is a matter of

pride for our family, the Indian film industry and the country,” Prasad said. Now an Oscar for “Naatu

Naatu” would be icing on the cake, and the song is already on the short list.

(IPA Service)