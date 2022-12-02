SI Scam: Court rejects bail of accused teacher

Jammu Tawi, Dec 1: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)

Jammu Anjum Ara Thursday rejected the bail application

of one accused teacher, Jagdish Lal, who as per CBI’s

charge-sheet, was involved in sale of papers in much

publicized Sub Inspector Recruitment Scam.

While rejecting the bail application of accused Jagidsh Lal,

the CJM Jammu after hearing both the sides observed

that the charge-sheet in the present case has been filed.

However, it is evident from the record that CBI is

conducting further investigation in the matter and will file

subsequent charge-sheet in the case as there are more

evidence to be collected by the non-applicant and there is

possibility of involvement of many more accused in the

present case of the recruitment and the leakage of paper

of sub-inspectors.

The accused is involved in a serious economic offence

regarding the irregularities in written examination of Sub

Inspectors and he has played a key role in the criminal

conspiracy to leak the question paper and sell the same to

the candidates in lieu of money.

The investigating agency i.e CBI has prayed in the charge

sheet that further investigation is still going on in the case

and they will file a subsequent charge sheet as and when

the investigation is complete.

It is also alleged that the present accused is highly

influential and if bailed out may hamper the investigation

and may influence witnesses and destroy evidence which

is yet to be collected. It appears that the alleged accused

involves interstate gangs operating in several states. In

such circumstances, the accused cannot claim bail on

medical grounds or on the basis of parity.

CJM Jammu observed that the offence involved in the

case impact the whole society and the public interest

factor is to be taken into consideration and such socio-

economic offences need to be considered with a different

approach atleast at the time when the application for bail

is to be decided by the courts.

In the backdrop of observations made above, in view the

facts and circumstances of the case, the larger interest of

public/state and the case law relied upon by the non-

applicant/CBI, the accused is not found entitled for any

leniency of bail at this stage. With these observations,

Court rejected the bail application.