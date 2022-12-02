SI Scam: Court rejects bail of accused teacher

Jammu Tawi, Dec 1: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)
Jammu Anjum Ara Thursday rejected the bail application
of one accused teacher, Jagdish Lal, who as per CBI’s
charge-sheet, was involved in sale of papers in much
publicized Sub Inspector Recruitment Scam.
While rejecting the bail application of accused Jagidsh Lal,
the CJM Jammu after hearing both the sides observed
that the charge-sheet in the present case has been filed.
However, it is evident from the record that CBI is
conducting further investigation in the matter and will file
subsequent charge-sheet in the case as there are more
evidence to be collected by the non-applicant and there is
possibility of involvement of many more accused in the
present case of the recruitment and the leakage of paper
of sub-inspectors.
The accused is involved in a serious economic offence
regarding the irregularities in written examination of Sub
Inspectors and he has played a key role in the criminal
conspiracy to leak the question paper and sell the same to
the candidates in lieu of money.
The investigating agency i.e CBI has prayed in the charge
sheet that further investigation is still going on in the case
and they will file a subsequent charge sheet as and when
the investigation is complete.
It is also alleged that the present accused is highly
influential and if bailed out may hamper the investigation
and may influence witnesses and destroy evidence which
is yet to be collected. It appears that the alleged accused
involves interstate gangs operating in several states. In
such circumstances, the accused cannot claim bail on
medical grounds or on the basis of parity.
CJM Jammu observed that the offence involved in the
case impact the whole society and the public interest
factor is to be taken into consideration and such socio-
economic offences need to be considered with a different
approach atleast at the time when the application for bail
is to be decided by the courts.
In the backdrop of observations made above, in view the
facts and circumstances of the case, the larger interest of
public/state and the case law relied upon by the non-
applicant/CBI, the accused is not found entitled for any
leniency of bail at this stage. With these observations,
Court rejected the bail application.