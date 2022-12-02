Legal Heirs of an agriculturist also agriculturist under J&K Land Revenue Act

Srinagar, Dec 1: In a significant move, the Jammu &

Kashmir Government has ordered that the legal heirs of

an agriculturist shall fall in the category of agriculturist

under the Land Revenue Act.

In an order, a copy of which is in our possession, the

Revenue department has said that the legal heirs of an

agriculturist- mother, father, wife and children- of an

agriculturist shall also fall in the agriculturist category for

the purpose of section 133-H of the said Act.

The order has been issued by the department in exercise

of the powers conferred by the section 141 of Jammu &

Kashmir Land Revenue Act, Svt, 1996.

The Jammu & Kashmir Land Revenue Act bars transfer of

land in favour of a person who is not an agriculturist.

It defines agriculturist as a person who cultivates land

personally in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir or

such category of persons as maybe notified by the

Government from time to time.

The Government’s move came after the Revenue

Department’s field formations received applications

wherein legal heirs of agriculturists were also claiming to

be agriculturists.

The matter was referred to the Department of Law, Justice

and Parliamentary Affairs for an advice after its

examination in the department.

In its advice, the Law Department drew the Revenue

Department’s attention towards section 141 of the Land

Revenue, which empowers the Government to remove

difficulty in implementation of the said Act, and suggested

them to pass appropriate orders by taking recourse to this

provision.

“If any difficulty arises in giving the effect to the provisions

of this Act, the Government may by order, published in the

official gazette, make such provisions, not inconsistent

with the provisions of this Act, as it appears to be

necessary or expedient for the purpose of removing the

difficulty,” reads section 141 of the Act.