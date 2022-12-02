Ski-Resort Gulmarg to host slew of winter sports activities

Baramulla, Dec 1: With Kashmir valley bracing up for

snowfall, Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism department in

Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg is gearing up to welcome

tourists from different parts of the world.

Gulmarg is not only the best tourist destination in the

country, but it has become the epicentre of winter sports

as well, with thousands of people participating in winter

games every year.

The government is also organising National winter games

including Skiing, Alpine skiing, Snow rugby, Ice stock

sport, Snow baseball, Mountaineering, Snowshoe running,

Figure skating etc, besides, events like Christmas

celebrations, New year and winter carnivals.

Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg Javeed Ahmed told

that, about 6,000 tourists visit Gulmarg per day, but this

winter season they are expecting to see 10, 000 tourists

mark per day.

“We are trying our best to attract the tourists for the

upcoming winter season. The Ski resort is ready and in

coming days, many more events will be organized,” the

official said, adding that “Kashmir should not be an

optional address, but a must visit winter destination.”

From December 15, he said that they are expecting a

huge flow of tourists. “Besides, outside tourists, we have

been witnessing local arrivals as well, as people of Jammu

and Kashmir are also taking active part in the winter

games activities,” official said.