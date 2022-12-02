Ski-Resort Gulmarg to host slew of winter sports activities

Baramulla, Dec 1: With Kashmir valley bracing up for
snowfall, Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism department in
Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg is gearing up to welcome
tourists from different parts of the world.
Gulmarg is not only the best tourist destination in the
country, but it has become the epicentre of winter sports
as well, with thousands of people participating in winter
games every year.
The government is also organising National winter games
including Skiing, Alpine skiing, Snow rugby, Ice stock
sport, Snow baseball, Mountaineering, Snowshoe running,
Figure skating etc, besides, events like Christmas
celebrations, New year and winter carnivals.
Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg Javeed Ahmed told
that, about 6,000 tourists visit Gulmarg per day, but this
winter season they are expecting to see 10, 000 tourists
mark per day.
“We are trying our best to attract the tourists for the
upcoming winter season. The Ski resort is ready and in
coming days, many more events will be organized,” the
official said, adding that “Kashmir should not be an
optional address, but a must visit winter destination.”
From December 15, he said that they are expecting a
huge flow of tourists. “Besides, outside tourists, we have
been witnessing local arrivals as well, as people of Jammu
and Kashmir are also taking active part in the winter
games activities,” official said.