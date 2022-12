Katra (Jammu Tawi), Dec 12: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan paid obeisance at the shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra Sunday night, officials said.

Under the protection of paramilitary and J&K police personnel, Khan was accompanied by several friends who visited the shrine.

The officials said that he reached Jammu yesterday and then proceeded to Katra Shrine where he paid obeisance. Thereafter, he returned back to Jammu.