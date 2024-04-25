School timing changed in Jammu Division

Jammu Tawi, Apr 24: The Directorate of School Education Jammu on Wednesday announced a change in the school timings for all government and private schools in the Summer Zones of Jammu Division.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education Jammu, Starting from the 1st of May 2024, until the 30th of September 2024, all government as well as Private recognized Schools upto Higher Secondary Level fallings in Summer Zones of Jammu Division will observe a new timing of 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M.

“It is hereby ordered that all Government as well as Private (recognized) Schools upto Higher Secondary Level fallings in Summer Zones of Jammu Division shall observe school timing as 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M w.e.f 01-05-2024 to 30-09-2024,” the order reads.