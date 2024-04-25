back to top
JammuLok Sabha Elections: VPN Services suspended in Rajouri
JammuJammu Kashmir

Lok Sabha Elections: VPN Services suspended in Rajouri

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Apr 24: The authorities on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of VPN services till the end of the in Rajouri district.

The decision to suspend virtual private networks (VPNs) was taken as a preventive measure to protect information on the Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data from cyber attacks, Additional District Magistrate (Rajouri) Rajeev Kumar Khajuria said in an order.

“Whereas, a communication has been received from the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) regarding unprecedented high usage of VPNs during the past few days in different parts of this district by scores of suspicious Internet users,” the order mentioned.

“Whereas, VPN transmits get encrypted and creates point to point tunnel, masks IP address and lets sidestep website blocks and firewall on Internet thus making data related to forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and other sensitive data vulnerable to cyber attacks,” it added while announcing the suspension of all VPN services in mobile phones in the district till the end of the election process.

Notorious criminal detained under PSA in Samba
School timing changed in Jammu Division
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

