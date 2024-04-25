Notorious criminal detained under PSA in Samba

Jammu Tawi, Apr 24: A notorious criminal was booked and detained on Wednesday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district.

Police said that the criminal has been detained and lodged in jail under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) in order to curb the criminal activities in the district under the overall supervision of SSP Samba Vinay Kumar.

The notorious criminal Shiv Dayal alias Sunny of Chohala Kothey in tehsil R.S Pura in Jammu district was presently staying in Ward Number 6, Teli Basti, Bari Brahmana, district Samba and has been involved in a number of criminal cases registered against him at various Police Stations.

His criminal activities have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquility, said police.

Following his repeated engagement in criminal activities, detention order was issued by the District Magistrate Samba based on detailed dossier prepared by SSP Samba.

The police team led by SHO PS Bari Brahmana, Sumit Sharma successfully executed the warrant, detained the notorious criminal and lodged in District Jail Kathua.