Godzilla x Kong tower over box office as Rs. 125 crore Indian smash hit

By: Northlines

Date:

The highly anticipated creature clash between Godzilla and King Kong has smashed box office records by entering the prestigious 100 crore club in . According to the latest reports, this blockbuster battle between two of cinema's most iconic monsters has earned over 125 crore rupees since releasing in theaters five weeks ago.

By surpassing the century mark, ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' can now boast itself as one of the highest earning films of all time within the country. This places it at number fourteen on the list, cementing its spot among the top revenue generating imports. Impressively, the film is still drawing sizeable audiences each week with revenues dropping only a modest 28% from the previous period.

Even more astonishing is the smash hit performance in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where it towers over other titles by over 30 crore rupees. With dedicated fans continuing to flock to catch the epic showdown on big screens, ‘Godzilla x Kong' looks certain to end its theatrical run as one of the top three highest grossing Hollywood movies released over the last quarter.

Of course, blockbuster behemoths like ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' and two entries from the record breaking Avengers series retain their positions at the very top with earnings between Rs. 450-500 crore each. However, this monster mashup is now in esteemed company alongside other globally successful imports such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home', three ‘Jurassic Park/' films and two ‘The Avengers' installments. With massive box office takings and devoted fans on both sides of the oceans, it seems this modern day colossal clash is very much King of the Monsters.

Juvenile Justice Shaped By Intricate Interplay Of Various Legislative Acts: CJI Chandrachud
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

