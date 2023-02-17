Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna out of IPL 2023

Agencies

India pacer Prasidh Krishna’s longstanding struggles with his back has ruled him out of IPL 2023.

Krishna, who last played a competitive game in August 2022, has been undergoing rehabilitation for a stress fracture.

His IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals informed that Krishna will be missing the tournament.

“Rajasthan Royals would like to confirm that their 26-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow.

“Prasidh has suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket.

“We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh’s recovery process.

“The Royals family wants to extend its best wishes to the pace bowler for a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing him steaming in soon!

“Rajasthan Royals would also like to state that our coaching staff has been actively identifying and developing a talented pool of pacers through our trials and preparatory camps, and is keen on seeing the progress being made by them.

“The franchise should be able to review and make a decision on Prasidh’s replacement for IPL 2023 in due time,” it said.

Prasidh, who was being touted as one of India’s potential white-ball experts, last played against Zimbabwe in an ODI in Harare in August 2022 and since then has been out of action due to the stress fracture.

Before injury, he had an impressive haul of 25 wickets from 14 ODIs at an economy rate of less than 5.50 (5.32) and an average (runs per wicket) lower than 24 (23.92).