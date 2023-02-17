Women’s Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy Magical Sandhya sparkles in North Zone’s emphatic win

NL Corresspondent

Hyderpora, Feb 17: J&K’s spinning sensation Sandhya Sayal sparkled with the ball in North-Zones convincing victory over East Zone in the ongoing Women’s Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy at ECIL Ground, Hyderabad today

It was Sandhya’s first appearance in the tournament and she grabbed the opportunity with both the hands by emerging pick of the bowlers.

It may be recalled that it is for the first time in J&K’s cricketing history that two women cricketers are representing the North Zone team simultaneously.

Sarla Devi is another J&K cricketer in North Zone squad, who already got one opportunity and performed well.

Earlier, batting first, East Zone scored a decent total of 217 runs in 49.3 overs.

AA Patil top scored with 55 off 54 balls, studded with 10 boundaries, while Niharika contributed 28 runs to the total.

For North Zone, Parunika Sisodia was the most successful bowler, who took 3 wickets by conceding 28 runs in her 10 overs, while Sandhya Sayal was the pick of the bowlers who captured 2 wickets by being economical and giving away just 27 runs in her 9 overs. Komalpreet Kour and Amanjot Kaur also claimed 2 wickets each.

In reply, North Zone chased the target easily in 45.1 overs by losing 4 wickets, thus won the match by 4 wickets. Amanjot Kaur top scored with 78 runs off 73 balls, studded with 8 fours and 1 six, while Reema Sisodia contributed 58 runs off 89 balls including 6 boundaries.

Taniya Bhatia (21) and Priya Punia (20) were the other contributors.

PA Acharjee took 2 wickets while Mamta Paswan, AA Patil, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Mita Paul claimed one wicket each.