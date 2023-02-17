PSPS Govt PG College for Women organises Gatka Intra-Mural competition

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 17: An Intra-mural Gatka competition was today organised in Women College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu with great enthusiasm. The Farri Shoti team and individual events were organised.

The College Principal, Minu Mahajan was the chief Guest. Dr. Roopali Slathia welcomed the chief guest and sports committee of the college. In the team event, Team Tarandeep Kour, Manleen Kour and Harsimranjeet Kour scored 55 points and stood third, Team Haramandeep Kour, Avneet Kour and Amandeep Kour scored 56 points, stood second and Team Joyleen Kour, Ravneet Kour, Harsheen Kour and Suhana Sharma scored 65 points, stood First.

In Individual events, Harsheen Kour scored 60 points and ended up as Runner-up and Ravneet Kour scored 62 points and emerged as winner.

Principal Prof. Minu Mahajan congratulated the players, officials and sports committee for organising the event. She also felicitated the winners with the medals and officials with mementos.

Prof Rupinder Kour, Prof. Renu Sharma, Prof. Vijender Kumar, Prof. Malti Rajput, Prof. Jyoti Dutta, Prof. Nidhi Suri, Prof. Pooja Charak, Prof. Varun Sharma, Prof. Rohit Gupta, Prof. Prof. Paramjeet Singh, Prof. Priyanka, Prof Eisha Gohil and Dr. Roopali Slathia and Physical Director of the college were also present during the event. The match was officiated by Ravinder Singh, Sarleen Kour, Varundeep Singh and Jagjoot Singh.